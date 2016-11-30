Man robbed at ATM, suspect arrested - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man robbed at ATM, suspect arrested

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo police say they've caught a man who robbed someone of his money at an ATM.

Dennis Patrick, 28, is charged with aggravated robbery.

A man told police Patrick held a knife to his neck and forced him to take money out of the ATM. He got away with $60. Police say the victim had to get stitches in his neck.

Patrick was scheduled to face a judge Wednesday. He was in the Lucas County Jail at the time this story was written. 

