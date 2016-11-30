Man robbed at ATM, suspect arrested

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police say they've caught a man who robbed someone of his money at an ATM.

Dennis Patrick, 28, is charged with aggravated robbery.

A man told police Patrick held a knife to his neck and forced him to take money out of the ATM. He got away with $60. Police say the victim had to get stitches in his neck.

Patrick was scheduled to face a judge Wednesday. He was in the Lucas County Jail at the time this story was written.

