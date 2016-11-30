Toledo man charged with several robberies - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man charged with several robberies

Robert Harris (Source: Toledo Police) Robert Harris (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police arrested a man Tuesday night and was arraigned on charges in connection with two robberies Wednesday.

Robert Harris, 22, is accused of going into Claro Coffee at 1801 Adams St. downtown Monday through an unlocked door in the back of the store. 

Once inside, a worker says Harris pointed a gun at him and forced him to the front to empty the cash register. Nobody was hurt.

Investigators say Harris also robbed someone on Nov. 15. In that case, police say Harris forced the victim at gunpoint to drive him to an ATM and withdraw $340.

During his arraignment, his bond was set at $250,000 and a DNA test was ordered.

