Man arrested after robbery spree, police say

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A south Toledo man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he robbed three businesses around the city.

John Cannon, 58, was booked into the Lucas County Jail on three counts of robbery.

According to police, Cannon robbed the 7-Eleven at 2601 W. Bancroft St., the Family Dollar at 1910 W. Bancroft St. and the Dollar General at 3372 Monroe St.

In all three robberies, the workers told police Cannon threatened to shoot them in the head if they didn't hand over the money from the registers. Nobody was hurt in any of the robberies.

It's unknown if Cannon is linked to any other robberies around the city.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court next week.

