Man arrested after robbery spree, police say

John Cannon (Source: Toledo Police) John Cannon (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH

A south Toledo man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he robbed three businesses around the city.

John Cannon, 58, was booked into the Lucas County Jail on three counts of robbery.

According to police, Cannon robbed the 7-Eleven at 2601 W. Bancroft St., the Family Dollar at 1910 W. Bancroft St. and the Dollar General at 3372 Monroe St. 

In all three robberies, the workers told police Cannon threatened to shoot them in the head if they didn't hand over the money from the registers. Nobody was hurt in any of the robberies.

It's unknown if Cannon is linked to any other robberies around the city.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court next week.

