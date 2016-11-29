Black Lives, Blue Lives Matter hold community discussion

Dozens of people from various backgrounds gathered Tuesday night at First Unitarian Church in south Toledo for "Black Lives-Blue Lives: A Community Discussion."

The public meeting focused on bringing together minority communities and local law enforcement to one setting where they can discuss ways to improve their relationships and attempt to keep situations that have happened across the country from happening in Toledo.

Community members packed the pews before nine panelists, each one bringing a different perspective to the discussion.

Among the panelists was Toledo Police Chief George Kral, who hopes guests learned more about police and what they do.

"I want anybody who comes to leave here saying they have an idea of police work is a little bit more like so that we wouldn't jump to conclusions maybe so quickly," Chief Kral said.

Another panelist, Toledo's NAACP President Ray Wood, agrees the meeting was important to engage and educate the community. He says the meeting was a chance for minority communities to not just be heard, but connect with law enforcement.

"The blue lives, and the brown lives in the Latino community, and the black lives in the African-American community, we're trying to work together collectively," Wood said. "This is our community. We don't want to see anything happen to it. We want to see us progress together and grow together."

Dennison Belcher attended the meeting. He says for him, it was important to be an active community member and not sit on the sidelines.

"All the things going on in our community and this is where I'm coming from, I want to be part of the solution not part of the problem. But you have to come out," Belcher said.

The panelists said they plan on holding more events like this to continue to engage the Toledo community.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.