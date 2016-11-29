Guest Editorial: Ronald McDonald House a 'Home Away From Home' for families of sick children

My name is Chad Bringman. I’m the president of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio, and I’m excited for the opportunity to talk to you about the impact our community can have on families that need help at a critical time in their lives when they have a sick child!

The Ronald McDonald House (or RMHC) is a “Home Away From Home” for families traveling to Toledo to receive medical care for their child. Our families come from all over northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan and even from around the world to receive treatment.

RMHC built a brand new Ronald McDonald House last year here in Toledo. The new House increased our capacity by more than 50 percent and allows us to serve hundreds more families each year. Our mission impacts thousands of families in our community each and every year by providing a place to stay near local hospitals and clinics, having hot meals ready, having a caring staff available 24/7 for support, and by allowing family members to stay together, which helps the healing process.

None of this would be possible without the generous support from all of you. Ronald McDonald House receives all of our funding from donors like you. Donors that drop their change in a canister on the counter in McDonald’s, those that collect pull tabs for us to recycle, those that donate their cars to us or remember us in their wills, and those that support us in so many other ways.

Please call us at 419-471-HOME (4663) or visit our website to find ways to get involved or donate!

We know that better happens together, so please help us with our mission to keep families close.

Thank you.