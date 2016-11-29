Breakfast at Tiffany's to return to theaters

A cinematic classic will return to the silver screen for a limited time.

Fathom events and Turner Classic movies are re-releasing "Breakfast at Tiffany's" in theaters Wednesday.

The 1961 romantic comedy starred featured some of Hollywood's biggest names during the Golden Age of Film including Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard.

The film won the Academy Awards for Best Score and Best Original Song and was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Art Direction. Hepburn was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of socialite Holly Golightly.

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" will screen only in select theaters, including two locations in the Toledo area.

Head to the Fathom Events website for more information.

