Museum leaders look to fix rundown apartments

The Toledo Museum of Art may be branching out from art to apartments.

Museum leaders are looking to fix a crumbling apartment complex across from them in central Toledo.

Without someone coming in and fixing up the property, the Museum Place Apartments will go into foreclosure.

Leaders with the museum say they want to be the ones to stabilize the property, although not necessarily for themselves.

Several people involved in the proposal, including representatives of the museum and Lucas County Land Bank, pitched the idea to Toledo City Council.

Council would have to approve the museum taking over the property, of which the city currently manages the mortgage.

"We see ourselves as an anchor institution, really important to the productivity along the Monroe Street corridor, and we believe strongly the museum's future is predicated on Toledo's future,” said Adam Levine from the Toledo Museum of Art. “We want Toledo to be as vibrant and successful as possible."

The people currently living there wouldn’t be kicked out, but what happens to the buildings in the future is up to the community, as the museum plans to hold public meetings.

