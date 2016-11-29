Run, Hide, Fight: What you need to know

It came across in the form of a tweet by Ohio State University Monday morning. It said "Active Shooter on campus. Run, Hide, Fight." While many students might be familiar with it, the public in general might not be.

Once that warning went out, OSU students were basically given three options:

Run or evacuate if it was safe.

Hide if the threat was imminent or close by.

Fight as a last resort to save their lives.

The attacker was not an active shooter as first thought and was shot dead outside an engineering hall after he ran his car into a crowd and stabbed some of the victims. But it was still an alert that could not be ignored.

Toledo Police Lieutenant Phil Cook has been teaching courses in ALICE training, a program that's a lot like Run, Hide, Fight.

He says the Run, Hide, Fight alert was one of many examples of how the university effectively handled the crisis.

"Fight would entail anything to save your life and you don't have to think about a fair fight. It's whatever it takes to overcome the attacker. So that you can survive, save your life and the lives of others," said Cook. "It just really wants to push out options to potential targets so that in the moment of crisis they can make a quality decision to improve survivability."

Cook says the best option you use in an emergency like this depends on how close you are to the threat.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.