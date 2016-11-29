DNR registers more than 18,000 deer harvest for opening day

It’s that time of year again when camouflaged hunters can be seen walking through empty woods and fields.

Monday marked the beginning of the traditional deer-gun season for Ohio, and the state’s Department of Natural Resources registered over 18,000 deer harvest for opening day.

Firearms available for deer-gun season are shotguns, muzzleloaders of .38 caliber or handguns of .357 caliber.

Hunters can hunt from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Licensed hunters must have permission from property owners to collect or hunt on their properties.

Each county sets their own bag limit, so hunters must check in beforehand.

The Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division says hunting is the only effective way for the state to manage the deer population, and those who don’t take part should be aware of what to expect.

“Well, they can expect, especially in the more rural areas and brush areas where hunting is legal, they can expect to hear some gunshots,” said Matthew Leibengood, Sandusky County State Wildlife Officer. “They could expect someone to knock on their door asking permission to enter their property to hunt or look for a downed deer.”

Deer-gun season runs through Dec. 4, and two additional bonus days will be held on Dec. 17 and 18.

