Stop and Go stores raising money for DART

Regardless of the day, this time of year, many people feel compelled to open up their wallets to help the less fortunate.

In light of #GivingTuesday, one local convenience store chain has made it a tradition to pick a charity, but this year, the donation drive is different.

Every year, Stop and Go stores pick a charity to benefit kids in the Toledo area with a large donation.

This time, the Lucas County DART team was chosen.

Dan Ridi with Stop and Go stores says that indirectly children are impacted by the community’s heroin epidemic. One hundred more kids are in the system this year than in past year because of parents addicted to drugs.

“To us, we are part of the community, and the community has been so good to us,” said Ridi. “So when you see a serious issue, you feel morally obligated to help out.”

In the past, Stop and Go, plus In and Out would match and donate what their customers donated to the cause. This year, Stop and Go stores are committed to handing over $10,000 to DART regardless of the amount raised.

People only have until this Sunday to make a donation at any one of their locations right at the register. The stores are hope to get the full amount from customers so they can double it and give DART $20,000.

