Ohio leaders makes biggest push to declare Lake Erie 'impaired'

It could be the most powerful push yet to get Lake Erie declared "impaired" in Ohio, and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is demanding action.

Two weeks ago Michigan declared its Lake Erie waters impaired, as the water no longer met quality standards under the Clean Water Act.

Following that designation, Kaptur (R) of Toledo and Debbie Dingell (R) of Michigan sent a letter Tuesday to U.S. EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy. They're demanding she list the open waters of the western basin as impaired, since the area continues to see a decline in water quality because of harmful algae blooms.

The letter states:

"We applaud the State of Michigan for taking this responsible and proactive stance. Unfortunately, the State of Ohio has chosen not to follow suit, despite clear evidence of Lake Erie's impairment and the potential risks to human health and safety."

Frank Szollosi of the National Wildlife Federation says this is the biggest push yet for an impairment declaration. His public-private partnership called "Clear Water 2" has been lobbying for it in Washington and Columbus.

“We need the clean water act. We need the force of the law to kick in to help us beat harmful algae blooms,” Szollosi said.

Szollosi says an impaired designation would allow the federal government and the states to identify sources of phosphorous that cause algae blooms in Lake Erie, and it could lead to limits in how much is allowed in.

He says this should go even higher than the EPA Administrator, right to President Obama.

“If he has an opportunity to declare the western basin impaired and to use the full force of the Clean Water Act and he blinks, he doesn't do it, I think that will tarnish the President's legacy,” Szollosi said.

The letter also says the EPA has a legal obligation to protect drinking water and the community's health.

There has been no reaction yet from the U.S. EPA.

