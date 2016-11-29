Bowling Green police holds event to make people aware of holiday thieves

With the holiday season in full swing, people are looking to keep themselves and their gifts safe.

Bowling Green Police put on a holiday self-defense class Tuesday night.

A PowerPoint presentation showed attendees how to be aware of their surroundings while out holiday shopping. They were also given hands-on training on how to defend themselves in dangerous situations.

Among the most important tips the presentation stressed was to walk confidently, do not text while walking, and having someone out with you.

They also said it is important to always be in well-lit areas.

Bowling Green detective Andy Mulinix said thieves see the holidays as an opportunity to capitalize people going out of town.

"This is where usually, we'll see a little bit of a rise in burglaries in our residential areas," Mulinix said. "We also see some maybe vehicle break-ins, B&E's, where people will break-in to the vehicles because someone left something maybe electronics or a present inside the vehicles."

Detective Mulinix says things like making sure you don't post on social media letting people know you're out of town or keeping your blinds closed are things to keep in mind.

