Local business profits during #GivingTuesday

Several local charities are participating in #GivingTuesday, and this day can mean a lot for non-profits not just in Northwest Ohio, but all over the world.

Locally, Seagate Food Bank is one charity that benefits from a day like this.

“Giving Tuesday helps bring light to who we are and what we do,” said Operations Manager Mindy Rapp.

The organization helps feed more than 130,000 people each month. Rapp says their goal is to raise $5,000 Tuesday, but are letting people know they don’t just have to donate cash.

She says non-perishable food items greatly help too.

People can donate through their (website), social media or by check.

The Seagate Food Bank is just one of more than 200 local charities participating in the special day of giving.

“We’ve been overjoyed at how well it’s been received and how well it’s gone year after year after year,” said Keith Burwell, the President and CEO of the Toledo Community Foundation.

This is the 4th year Toledo-area charities have participated in Giving Tuesday, and the donations are rolling in.

“Every year, the amount given has been doubling. We anticipate donations of over $1 million on this day,” Burwell said.

The foundation matches the first $500 raised for each participating charity and will randomly pick one to receive a $5,000 prize.

Burwell says Tuesday is especially important for the smaller non-profits that receive less funding throughout the year.

“This is a way that we can help them raise their visibility and raise their funding on one day,” Burwell said.

He also says if people really want to see where their money is going, every individual should go directly to that non-profit and see what’s happening inside their doors.

