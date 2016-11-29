Toledo man indicted after raping, killing woman in Inez Nash Park

A Toledo man has been indicted on several charges, after raping and killing a woman Nov. 18.

Trace Williams was indicted on aggravated murder, along with multiple rape and kidnapping charges.

Williams confessed to police that he to sexually assaulted and raped Sonja Long, 40, at Inez Nash Park.

He will appear back in court later this month.

