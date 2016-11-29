Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery

Toledo police arrested a man for a robbery in west Toledo.

According to police, the Family Dollar at 1910 West Bancroft Street was robbed early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene and began searching for the suspect. One officer saw a Hispanic male hiding in an alley on Macomber Street. The man fled as the officer approached, but was apprehended following a short chase.

The officer placed the suspect under arrest after a one-on-one interview. Police recovered $71 at the scene where the suspect was apprehended.

