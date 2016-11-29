Ohio State attack echoes Islamic State group's brutal calls

The car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University employed methods Islamic State extremists suggested in articles this fall in the group's slick new online magazine.

It isn't clear whether the slain suspect, Somali-born student Abdul Razak Ali Artan, ever saw or heard about those instructions.

The Islamic State group has urged sympathizers online for a few years to strike out alone with any weapons available to them.

But the group has reinvigorated that message in recent weeks in its new propaganda magazine and a video. That's according to the SITE Intelligence Group, a U.S. monitoring service that tracks militant postings.

