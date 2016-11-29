Bill to allow concealed carry on college campuses up for vote

Safety on college campuses is on many people's mind, especially after Monday's shooting on the campus of The Ohio State University.

The Ohio Senate is set to vote on a bill Wednesday allowing people in "vulnerable areas," including students, to carry concealed weapons.

The bill already passed in the House and now just needs 17 votes from the state senate to head to the governor's office.

The bill would make it legal in the state of Ohio for college campuses to allow students to carry around concealed weapons.

Students would need to be able to provide licensing for these weapons to be armed on campus. However, if they are unable to, this bill would give them ten days to get a permit and reduce the punishment from a felony to a minor misdemeanor.

"There's other ways to protect yourself, and I feel like that's just a dangerous way and puts other people in danger also," said Megan Krotzer, a student at Bowling Green State University.

"I don't really think it's necessary. I think that most college campuses should keep their campus safe already," said Spencer Kluge, student at BGSU.

Many students said they believe campus police should be responsible for keeping them safe, even if it is not as fast as being able to act on their own.

"They're there to help you, so it stinks, but you got to wait for them to come and do their job," Krotzer said.

Both BGSU and the University of Toledo declined to comment on what their stance would be should the bill pass.

But some students say knowing someone in class next to them, could have a gun, is something they're not okay with.

"You don't know what that person is really thinking. So you don't know if they're really just going to use it for self-defense or not," said India Worthy, BGSU student.

However, students have a different reaction when asked if a student with a concealed carry could save lives in an active shooter situation.

"In that case, yes. Because, you know, one person having a gun could save many other people," said Worthy.

