Holidays in the Manor House begins this weekend, volunteers needed

A local holiday attraction will soon be open, and volunteers are needed to help direct visitors through the 30,000-square-foot house.

The 41st annual Holidays in the Manor House, located at Wildwood Preserve Metropark, opens Dec. 3 and will continue through Dec. 11. Admission is free.

It is a volunteer-driven event that has been a Toledo tradition since the early days of Wildwood.

Volunteers are placed throughout the house welcoming and directing visitors on their self-guided tour through 32 displays. They will also help with children’s activities, supervising campfires and supplying visitors with cookies and marshmallows to make s’mores.

A record 27,000 visitors toured the house last year, and 16,000 s’mores were made.

Following the passage of a levy to purchase the former Stranahan estate, which became Wildwood, volunteers decorated the house for the holidays as a thank you to the public, according to a press release. Now, for four decades, the spirit of the event has remained the same.

Decorating the stately mansion begins almost a year in advance. Decorators submit their display ideas to a committee, which makes the final selection. This year, decorators were asked to integrate a Metroparks or nature theme in each display.

To volunteer, click here. or call 419-407-9840.

