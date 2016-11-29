Susie’s Coats to provide free winter apparel

A Toledo charity will be distributing winter apparel to those in need Saturday.

Susie’s Coats, which is organized by University of Findlay faculty member Susan Perry, will hold its 11th annual clothing giveaway at the Cherry Street Mission.

The clothing distribution helps meet the needs of those less fortunate in the Toledo area by offering new and gently used coats, along with scarves and gloves.

Susie’s Coats also donates items to homeless shelters and to Toledo Public Schools students.

As a United Way 211 provider, the charity is serving Lucas, Sandusky, Wood and Hancock counties with clothing.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cherry Street Mission’s Life Revitalization Center located at 1501 Monroe Street.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 1., and they can be dropped off anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the same Monroe Street location.

For more information, visit Susie’s Coats on Facebook.

