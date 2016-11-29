TPD officer off payroll during internal investigation

Toledo Police Officer Mike E. Moore is currently off payroll, and his police duties have been suspended pending an internal investigation.

Moore, who is a 14-year veteran of the force, voluntarily took himself off payroll Nov. 9 when the investigation was launched, according to Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Due to language in the Toledo Police Patrolmen union's contract, and because the investigation is not complete, Heffernan is not able to confirm exactly what the officer is being investigated for.

It is unknown how much longer internal affairs needs to complete the investigation.

If it is determined Michael E. Moore committed any crimes, the case could be handed over to the prosecutors office to determine if he could face charges.

The chief would then review everything to determine Moore's future with the department.

WTOL 11 will continue to update this story as it develops.

