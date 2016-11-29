Local organizations in need for #GivingTuesday

A global initiative known as #GivingTuesday has begun, and there are plenty of local businesses in need of a little extra donation this holiday season.

As people are busy purchasing gifts for loved ones, non-profit organizations are hoping that the community will think about paying it forward for them too.

Some local organizations include:

Cherry Street Mission Ministries

Diabetes Youth Services

Inclusive Women of Toledo

Food for Thought

March of Dimes

Safe Kids Greater Toledo

Donations can be made to other national organizations such as:

Alzheimer's Association

Wounded Warriors

Make-a-Wish

United Way

Best Friends Animal Society

For more information on #GivingTuesday, follow the link.

For a complete list of local organizations that could use your donations, check out the Toledo non-profit directory.

