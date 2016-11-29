Local organizations in need for #GivingTuesday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local organizations in need for #GivingTuesday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A global initiative known as #GivingTuesday has begun, and there are plenty of local businesses in need of a little extra donation this holiday season.

As people are busy purchasing gifts for loved ones, non-profit organizations are hoping that the community will think about paying it forward for them too.

Some local organizations include:

  • Cherry Street Mission Ministries
  • Diabetes Youth Services
  • Inclusive Women of Toledo
  • Food for Thought
  • March of Dimes
  • Safe Kids Greater Toledo

Donations can be made to other national organizations such as:

  • March of Dimes
  • Alzheimer's Association
  • Wounded Warriors
  • Make-a-Wish
  • United Way
  • Best Friends Animal Society

For more information on #GivingTuesday, follow the link.

For a complete list of local organizations that could use your donations, check out the Toledo non-profit directory.

