Perrysburg police find body of missing Cincinnati woman in Maumee River

Perrysburg police found the body of a missing Cincinnati woman in the Maumee River Tuesday.

Nelli Pak, 27, was reported missing after her car was found abandoned Monday.

Police responded to 655 Maumee Western Reserve Road around 2:51 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene they found Pak's car and a note. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate Pak.

A search for Pak was then started. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. Perrysburg Police and Fire recovered Pak's body from the river at Orleans Park near where her car was found.

Fire officials say it took just 10 minutes to find Pak's body. They say the note found on her car was not a suicide. No word on why Pak was here in town.

Police are now investigating her death. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Perrysburg Police at (419) 872-8001.

