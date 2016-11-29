Four sent to hospital after crash on Silica and Convent

A crash on Silica Drive sent four people to the hospital Tuesday.

Police say the driver of a red vehicle turned onto Convent Blvd. and was struck by a purple vehicle.

The driver of the red vehicle and two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, along with the driver of the purple vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

