Police ID victim of overnight homicide in north Toledo

Toledo police have identified the victim of an overnight homicide in north Toledo as 17-year-old Lapercy Allen.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says a group of people were walking down Elm Street near Streicher around 3 a.m. when they came across Allen's body and immediately called 911.

Police then arrived on scene to find Allen suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Scott High School student was a member of Soul City Boxing for two to three years, but stopped coming in to find a job.

The owner, Roshawn Jones, says when kids leave the structure program they sometimes find themselves hanging out with the wrong crowd and he's concerned that's what happened to Allen.

"He was a great boxer in and out of the gym for two and a half years, but Lapercy needed a job and money. And that's why we are trying to find funding to offer to kids so they can stay in the program and not find it on the streets."

Jones says Allen was a hard worker and he was shocked to hear the news.

"He was a laid back kid, funny kid, hard working. He had a 2.0 - 2.5 at Scott High School. And he was a great kid, you know, very positive and a very hard worker," said Jones. "I was in tears because it is another kid's life gone we were trying to save."

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111.

