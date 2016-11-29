Man walking dog killed in Lorain County crash

A Lorain County man is dead after being hit by a car while walking his dog Monday.

It happened around 5:25 p.m on State Route 18 west of Quarry Road in Brighton Township.

Police say Michael Richley, 51, was crossing the street in front of his home with his dog when he was struck.

Richley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

