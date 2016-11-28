Jim Harbaugh fined $10,000 for comments after loss to Buckeyes

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The Big Ten has reprimanded Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and fined the school $10,000 for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy by criticizing officials after the Ohio State game on Saturday.

The conference made the announcement Monday.

Harbaugh blasted the officiating after the Wolverines' 30-27 double-overtime loss in Columbus, Ohio, saying he was "bitterly disappointed" during a lengthy rant.

He complained about an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew, a pass interference against Michigan that prolonged a key drive for the Buckeyes and a non-call of pass interference against Ohio State. He was most ardent about the spot of a fourth-down play that gave the Buckeyes a first down in overtime when a stop would have won the game for the Wolverines.

Ohio State scored the winning touchdown on the next play.

