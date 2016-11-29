OSU holds briefing on attack, conditions of victims released

Campus is quiet at Ohio State University Tuesday morning. Classes are expected to resume in a few hours. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

The Ohio State University held a briefing Tuesday to announce the conditions of the victims who were wounded or injured in Monday's attack.

One of the victims, a professor on campus, spoke of his experience.

Ohio State University students returned to class Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after police say an attack by one of their classmates injured 11 people on campus.

A strong police presence is visible with several OSU police officers out on foot and in marked vehicles.

An investigation continues into the alleged attacker, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an OSU student.

Authorities were seen going in and out of Artan's apartment, which is located about 15 minutes from campus.

University Police Chief Craig Stone said the attack was carried out purposefully, but a motive remains under investigation.

Authorities will consider the possibility that it was a terror attack, according to Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs.

The 11 victims are expected to make a full recovery.

A vigil for students to come together and express their thoughts and feelings was held on campus late Monday.

Another one is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

