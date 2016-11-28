Ohio State students find comfort at local churches

After this morning’s violent events on the Ohio State campus, the community is coming together.

Vigils were held just down the road from the site of Monday’s attack. Students, church leaders and community members went to find comfort.

Several gathered together at St. Stephens Episcopal Church on Woodruff Avenue after a morning of panic. After the violence, they were looking for peace.

"I didn't realize what a big deal it was until I got home and turned on the TV,” said Maggie Heim.

Heim is a senior at Ohio State and plays volleyball for the buckeyes.

"I was driving down Indianola and just saw a girl running down the street screaming so I was, it kind of hit me hard."

She wanted to attend the vigil at St. Stephen's for a sense of peace.

"This is our family like, I'm from Omaha, Nebraska, I'm not even from here so like this is my home and to see it, to see something like this happen is just more than being worried and stuff like that it's just like it's really scary when you feel like you're kind of under attack a little bit,” said Heim.

Several churches from a variety of faith backgrounds said prayers, read from scripture and offered unity after the violence.

"I hope that during any tragedy people would draw near to those they love and help shore one another up for the work we have ahead of us which really is to bring peace in our very violent world," said Rev. Laura Young, a pastor at Summit on 16th.

While Maggie says she has a lot of work before Christmas break she is a bit scared to return to classes tomorrow within blocks of the incident.

"I don't really want to walk by that area. It's really unsettling, but you kind of just got to get back to normal somehow so the best way to do it is to just go after it."

Students also gathered in the union to share their thoughts and feelings. Churches like Summit say they will be open tomorrow for the community to pray or just use their space for silence after a hectic day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.