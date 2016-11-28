Unions upset with Owens over safety changes

Two of the unions that represent the majority of Owens Community College's employees are not happy with the school.

The Owens Faculty Association and Owens Support Staff Union claim the school has made changes to safety protocols that could put those on campus in danger.

The new public address system works by simply pushing the emergency button on any phone, which immediately notifies campus police. But instead of notifying them silently, like the silent alarm buttons did in the past, it can be heard aloud by everyone in the room.

"So the individual actually knows what's being done, and it just seems to be counter to anything like a bank or anything else in terms of that," said Paul Adams, who is the president of the OFA and professor on campus.

He says the unions weren't notified before the changes were implemented so they could share their concerns, and when union officials raised questions about the new system, they say the head of the police department swept them under the rug.

Some of the chief's comments were in a sworn affidavit from Sherri Johnson, president of the OSSU.

She claims the chief said, "what has happened at other campuses' would never happen at Owens and Owens was not a target." A comment that Chief Scott Steinke says is not true.

"I don't know the context and I don't understand which conversation I would have said that in. So I have to answer no because I don't know the full context of the conversation," said Chief Steinke.

The chief also claims he reached out to the unions for weeks, and when he received no response, he moved forward with the upgrade. The new system includes more than 1,300 emergency buttons.

He says despite concerns, this system will keep people safer, provide more reliability and gives campus police a chance to tailor their response.

"I think that if you look at this and objectively look at the reason why we did this and why it was so important, that any outside observer would say yea that makes a lot of sense," said Steinke.

Chief Steinke also added that you can still use the system as a silent alarm by simply taking the phone off the hook when the button is pressed, though it is not recommended.

Meantime, since the unions believe the changes compromise their safety, they have initiated the grievance process and await a date for arbitration.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.