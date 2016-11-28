Student hit by attacker's car, thought 'this is terrifying'

One Ohio State student is counting his blessings after he turned around Monday morning and saw a vehicle accelerate down the sidewalk towards him and his classmates.

Andrew Landis, was in the crowd when the attacker’s car came crashing in on a group of students intentionally.

He describes the terrifying and vulnerable situation.

“As we were just standing around talking, waiting to go back into the building, heard some screams, turned around, saw a car coming down the sidewalk and did our best to get as out of the way as fast as we could.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t quick enough, and he was hit.

“I got hit. Luckily not too bad, just some bumps and bruises. There were several people that got hit much worse than us," Landis said.

Fortunately, there was a campus police officer nearby because of a gas leak that had sent the students outside in the first place. The officer had to act quickly when he shot and killed the attacker.

“Police work happens that fast, incidents happen that fast. Reactions happen that fast, and so the speed in which things occurred is not a surprise to us, and that’s why we train our officers to respond to emergencies in such a quick manor and be prepared for what might happen at any time,” said Columbus Division of Police Chief Kim Jacobs.

Landis said as soon as the car came crashing through, he looked into the car and saw the suspect rifling through a bag on the passenger side of his car.

He then got out of the car and was holding a knife, and then he started attacking people.

“After the car crashed, my first thought was not someone was trying to attack us but maybe someone who was having a seizure, someone that slammed on the gas and lost control. But as I looked in the car, I saw him rifling through a bag that was in the floorboards on the passenger side and then get out of the car on the driver’s side and start chasing people with a knife.”

It was a sight that Landis didn’t expect to see, and he was only thinking one thing.

“Um, this is terrifying, and I want to do my best to get as many people out of here as possible.”

Another student who wasn’t face to face with the attacker, said these things don’t normally turn out as something this bad.

“Usually it’s like a scare, it’s not real. So your first guesses are hopefully that it’s not true, but then you're starting to get texts from everyone saying ‘hey don’t come here,’ people are screaming, you see like a dead body and people have these machete stories, you’re hearing rumors, and you’re just hoping some of it isn’t true," said senior Tyler Morris.

The campus police chief said they have trained for these kinds of incidents, both city police and Ohio State campus police.

The two departments never want to see an event such as this happen, but they were trained and ready to go.

For that, students, like Andrew Landis, and the community are thankful.

