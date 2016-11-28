OSU students feel mix of emotions during, after on-campus attack

There was a mix of emotions throughout the Ohio State campus during a furry of text alerts that were urging students to stay safe when news broke of an attacker.

One student said he didn't think too much of it and kept walking on campus until he saw cop cars fly by, then he knew something was wrong.

Roman Fleetwood, on the other hand, said he and other military veterans in his class had a different reaction. He said he and a group were immediately heightened by the alert, and as the situation progressed, they began stacking desks up against the door, which he says didn't lock.

Fleetwood said they also turned on a police scanner and then they tried to keep everyone calm.

"Those of us who were kind of in the military and kind of knew our situation, how it was going, we started sharing our training and our information and some of our experience with these types of situations and the ex-marine guy he stepped up and he actually starting giving a lecture on some of our training some of the stuff that we've had to go through in the military,” said Fleetwood.

Students still feel shocked. They didn’t imagine anything like this would happen on their campus, but when they found out how serious the situation was, they had two goals in mind.

First, to figure out as much information as possible, and second, let their families and friends know they were safe.

“It’s weird because you don’t think it’s going to happen to you or happen to your school, and then all of a sudden it’s like, cause you remember like Virginia Tech and stuff like that, but you don’t think it’s going to happen to you or your school and then it happened, and you’re kind of caught off guard and in shock," said sophomore Jake Leader.

Dozens of students turned to prayer during the difficult time.

One Christian group, Campus Crusade for Christ, traveled to several spots around campus to not only pray, but talk about what happened.

Although it was sad and scary, Fleetwood says it was a unifying event.

“It’s one of the reasons why churches around here are offering food and offering shelter for people who want to just hang out and feel that everything’s OK, you know, that they can find some peace somewhere,” Fleetwood.

Several vigils happened on and around the campus for students to reflect and join together.

