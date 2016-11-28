Toledo police search for person from Captains Carryout armed rob - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police search for person from Captains Carryout armed robbery

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are working to track down the person who robbed a Point Place business armed with a gun last night.

The suspect walked up to the counter at Captains Carryout, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

If anyone has any information, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

