UT campus trains for dangerous situations on campus

After Monday’s attack on the Ohio State campus, WTOL went to the University of Toledo to see what the campus has done to prepare for an unexpected situation like this one.

The UT police chief says the campus continues to do ALICE trainings with officers, students and staff.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.

Though the alleged attacker at OSU did not have a gun, the university’s Police Chief Jeff Newton says this training still applies.

“We use the UT alert, which is a text message system. Everyone who subscribes to UT will get a text message and our entire campus population will also get an email if they are subscribed or not of an event,” Newton said. “So there are a number of different ways we can communicate.”

