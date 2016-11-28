Rossford man arraigned for raping 6-year-old girl

The Rossford man accused of raping a 6-year-old girl was arraigned.

Joel Cook, who is accused of attacking the child back in October, appeared in Wood County court Monday.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

The judge set his bond at $50,000, and he will need to undergo HIV testing.

Cook will be back in court on Jan. 9.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.