Local family, friends reach out after news of attack at Ohio State

Following the attack on the campus of the Ohio State University, local family and friends in Toledo frantically made sure loved ones they knew down in Columbus were safe.

"It's very scary," said Conor Maloney. "It's very scary."

Scary because the University of Toledo junior just got back from Columbus, last night.

He was there to cheer on the Buckeyes in the big rivalry game against the University of Michigan.

"The city was electric people were up at 6 a.m. having fun, preparing for the big game," Maloney said.

Monday morning the energy a sharp contrast, waking up to the news of an attack on the campus he'd just left and where his friends go to school.

"First thing that comes to mind is family and friends and loved ones," said Maloney. "Fortunately enough, I was able to contact my buddies down there. They were able to relay that message that they were safe. It was a big relief to know that your friends are safe, but for those that didn't get a chance to get a hold of their friends and family I feel for them, it's very stressful."

One local Toledo father felt that same stress when he got the terrifying news.

"I know there's like 50,000 people that go to school down there, but I'm thinking about my son," said Orlando Wimberly. "The first thing I started to do was praying, hoping that he's alright."

His prayers were answered when he got a text message from his son Armond.

"So I texted him right away. He waited a few minutes then he called me back and said he was all right," Wimberly said.

After the lock down was lifted, WTOL's Malena Caruso talked to Armond on the phone. He said he got the news of the attack as his morning class was letting out. He and other students barricaded themselves in a back room until they were told the attacker was dead.

Armond's father and the local University of Toledo student were in as much disbelief as those who were on campus during the attack.

"Who would think something like that would happen," said Wimberly. "Whether he did it with a knife or a gun or with a car it's still violence right. People got hurt so that's that main thing. We've got to hope that they're still all right."

"My heart just d rops," said Maloney. "It's run, fight hide. it sounds terrible. Noone in this country likes to hear that."

Text messaging and social media played a key role in letting loved ones know their friends and family were safe during the terror.

Students said they were checking in safe on Facebook and receiving dozens of messages of concern.

