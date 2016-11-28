String of break ins in west Toledo has neighbors on watch

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

In the midst of many break ins over the weekend, police say it’s important for neighbors to look out for each other.

Several break ins this week, as well as three in one west Toledo neighborhood has neighbors on alert and police on standby.

Neighbors are fighting back against criminals who are creeping into their quiet neighborhood wanting to commit crimes. Now, they are taking to Facebook and their block watch, looking out for their fellow neighbor.

“If I see something going on that doesn’t look right, I’m going to call,” says Jeffrey James.

James has lived in Pine Glen Park Neighborhood for 19 years. He looks out for his neighbors, and after reading about all the break ins on their block watch Facebook page, called police when he saw a man he didn’t recognize crawling through his neighbors basement window.

“Less than five minutes they were in full force with four squad cars, and I thought that was outstanding,” James said.

What he saw turned out to be a false alarm, but police say neighbors need to look out for each other and also make sure their windows and doors are locked. These crooks are getting in through windows by either breaking the glass, or simply opening them, and they’re getting away with cash, jewelry and electronics.

“They think it’s some kids looking for quick money to buy weed or drugs," said James. "With the drug epidemic no neighborhood is safe anymore.”

Toledo police are on the case, but they need more help from you if you see anything.

If you know anything, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.