Racing for Recovery raising funds for lifestyle housing facility

The global initiative ‘Giving Tuesday’ begins Nov. 29, and there are many organizations that could use the extra hands.

One of those groups, Racing for Recovery, an organization helping addicts, wants to expand their ability to stop the heroin epidemic, but they need help.

Sheriff Tharp went to their facility last week and was impressed with their creative approach to recovery and asked them to join the forum held at Lourdes University Monday night.

“Racing for Recovery is about building a lifestyle and that lifestyle needs to happen 24 hours a day,” says founder Todd Crandall.

In order to be able to provide help around the clock, Crandall is planning on opening a 12-bed housing facility.

“We are talking about not just getting somebody detoxed, that's the first step in building someone's life, we want to actually implement a new life that is conducive for that individual on what's going to work for them,” Crandall said.

With a facility like this, Racing for Recovery will have easier access to help their clients.

“To be surrounded by like-minded people that want to actually get sober, people that join Racing eventually see there is a real reason why you’re there,” Racing for Recovery member Allyson Alcorn said.

Bruce Goodman has spent the last seven months in a facility like this. He says being able to check out of society is how people can truly get their life back.

“When you're early in recovery, it's utmost that you just concentrate on getting yourself together,” Goodman said. “So, with Todd's program, what it’s done is it’s offered me the opportunity to really focus on what I want to do as far as bettering myself in life.”

Racing for Recovery needs $150,000 to operate this housing facility, as well as, their main headquarters for a full year.

For those looking to donate, they have set up a GoFundMe page here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.