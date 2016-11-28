Wood Co. Sheriff's Office mourns death of sergeant

The flag outside of the Wood County Sheriff's Office flew at half staff Monday, honoring Sgt. Alvin Adams who died Saturday in an apparent gun accident.

According to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, Sgt. Adams accidentally shot himself with his personal firearm outside his home in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

He was later pronounced dead from his injury after being transported to the hospital.

Adams was with the sheriff's office for 15 years as a corrections officer.

Monday, sheriff's employees wore a black stripe across their badges in Adam's memory.

"Well, it's tough here at office today. Al was a big part of the office, obviously a big part of our family. A very well liked, very easygoing man, got along with everyone. So, he's going to be missed for a very long time," said Wasylyshyn.

The investigation of his death is still open, but Sheriff Wasylyshyn believes all signs point to an accidental discharge.

Visitation for Sgt. Adams will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the funeral on Friday at 11 a.m. at Nazareth Hall in Grand Rapids.

Arrangements can be sent to Marsh Funeral Home in Luckey.

