Bowling Green wants roundabouts installed on Wooster Street

The city of Bowling Green has requested that ODOT install two roundabouts at the Wooster Street interchange with I-75.

As ODOT was beginning its planning phase to replace the bridge deck of the Wooster Street overpass, they also allocated safety funds to add a turn lane.

However, the city of Bowling Green offered another solution, two roundabouts for on/off traffic to more efficiently transition onto the street.

"They're a much safer access point. You have fewer accidents, your accidents are less severe, and it allows a higher capacity to go through the interchange without stopping." said ODOT District 2 Planning and Engineering Administrator Michael Gramza.

The roundabout plan comes from last year's East Wooster Concept Study, a collaboration between the city of Bowling Green and BGSU.

If approved, the city would pay around $3 million of the $4 million project.

Some ramp closures would occur during construction, but the overpass would remain open.

Also in the plan -- a long overdue pedestrian walking path added to the overpass.

"As development has occurred on the east side of the interstate from the university, it definitely is an advantage" said Gramza.

Public input will take place in the beginning of 2017, construction is expected to begin in 2018.

Bowling Green City Council is expected to vote on the project on Dec. 19.

For more information on roundabouts from the city of Bowling Green, click here.

