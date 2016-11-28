A gold can of Bud Light can get you 51 years of Super Bowl tickets

Bud Light is giving people a chance to win over five decades worth of free Super Bowl tickets.

Football fans can look for gold cans in 18-, 24- and 30-packs of beer across the country, except in California. The promotion starts Monday and lasts until Jan. 13.

Six people will be selected weekly to win a pair of season tickets, but just one will win the grand prize of a pair of Super Bowl tickets for up to 51 years.

