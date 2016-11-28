Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail on porch of north Toledo home in court

Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail on porch of north Toled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A man accused of setting fire to a north Toledo home was in court Monday.

Police say Tye Norts, 52, threw a Molotov cocktail onto the porch of a house on N. Summit Street early Saturday morning. 

A motive is unknown at this time. 

He now faces two counts of aggravated arson. 

Norts will be back in court Tuesday.  

