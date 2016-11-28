Bond set for man charged with setting his own home on fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set for man charged with setting his own home on fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man Toledo police say wanted to kill himself and his mother was in court Monday. 

Daniel Waters, 19,  is charged with two counts of aggravated arson.

Police say Waters set two fires in the basement of a house on the 3300 block of Douglas Road Sunday.

They say he burned his clothes in the process.

It's unknown why he set the fires.

On Monday, his bond was set at $200,000. It was also recommended he not be released from jail. 

Waters requested a public defender. He'll be back in court next month. 

