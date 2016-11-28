Motor vehicle deaths fewer than previous Thanksgiving holidays

Early numbers released Monday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol show fewer motor vehicle deaths on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday than in recent years.

Seven people were killed during the five-day period beginning Nov. 23 to Nov. 27.

In 2015, nine were killed, in 2014, 23 were killed, and in 2013, 17 were killed.

“We are always pleased to see a decrease in lives lost on Ohio’s roadways. However, we can’t settle until the number of fatalities is zero,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, in a press release. “The Ohio State Highway Patrol is committed to keeping you and your family safe on our roads, every day and every night.”

The patrol also arrested 460 drivers for OVI, 454 for aggressive driving and 1,320 for not wearing seat belts.

A complete statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday weekend is available on the Ohio State Highway Patrol website.

