Suspect in OSU attack identified

An attack at Ohio State University sent people to the hospital Monday morning, the Columbus Fire Department said shortly after the school sent a series of tweets telling students to shelter in place and to 'Run Hide Fight.' (Source: WCMH/CNN)

An Ohio State freshman student has been identified as the attacker in the events that unfolded on the Columbus campus Monday morning.

School officials say it is 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a Somali refugee, who was solely responsible.

Authorities are saying eleven people were injured at Ohio State University when Artan purposely drove over a curb and into pedestrians and then got out of the vehicle and began stabbing people with a butcher knife.

The university said during a press conference it will continue to investigate the motive for the attack and if there were any accomplices.

Ohio State Police Chief Craig Stone says ten of the victims are in stable condition and one victim is in critical condition after the attack Monday.

Earlier, hospital officials said that eight people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Stone says an officer who was nearby because of an earlier gas leak shot and killed the male suspect.

Ohio State University Police confirm Officer Alan Horujko shot and killed Artan.

the suspect, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, Monday morning. (OFFICER PHOTO ATTACHED) pic.twitter.com/i1skmuLqCb — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

The first alert for students came just before 10 a.m.

Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

The university had sent out a series of tweets saying there was an active shooter on campus and that shooters should run, hide or fight. About an hour and a half later, the university said a shelter-in-place warning had been lifted and the scene was secure.



Authorities said later that it didn't appear that Artan used a gun in the attack.

UPDATE 1/2 : Shelter in Place lifted. Scene is now secure. ALL classes are canceled on Columbus campus for the remainder of the day. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

OSU released this full statement on the attack:

"Ohio State University Police and local law enforcement continue to respond to a public safety incident on Ohio State’s campus. A suspect has been shot and reported deceased. Victim injuries include stab wounds, injury by motor vehicle and other injuries that are being evaluated. At the recommendation of law enforcement, campus alerts for shelter in place have been lifted. Campus remains open during the continued investigation, although classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day. Facts are still being verified. We will hold a media briefing as soon as we are able. The university will continue to share information through Buckeye Alert and emergency.osu.edu. Our top priority remains the safety of our campus community. Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and their families."

Many in our area reacted to the attack on campus.

Prayers for everyone at Ohio State. — Stritch Catholic HS (@SKCSCardinals) November 28, 2016

Praying for all at The Ohio State University. — Notre Dame Academy (@NDAeagles) November 28, 2016

Praying for OSU. — St. Ursula Academy (@suatoledo) November 28, 2016

Our hearts are in Columbus today #prayersforOSU — Sylvania Schools (@SylvaniaSchools) November 28, 2016

"We are very sad and disturbed by the incident at Ohio State today. In no uncertain terms we condemn this act of inhumanity. We are very sad and disappointed that the student happens to be a Muslim. This is not the teaching of our faith. We wish for a thorough and unbiased investigation in this matter. The Muslim community stands firmly behind the victims in offering our support. Many students from our community are enrolled at Ohio State and we wish for their safety and the safety of the whole Ohio State community. We hope and pray that people do not unfairly target our community members as a part of a backlash." - Dr. Syed Hasan, United Muslim Association of Toledo

Join us in praying for the safety and healing of the @OhioState community. #PrayForOSU — Diocese of Toledo (@DioceseToledo) November 28, 2016

Our thoughts go out to everyone in Columbus right now. Stay safe. — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) November 28, 2016

We are thinking of our friends and colleagues at Ohio State. — Owens CC (@OwensCC) November 28, 2016

My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragedy at @OhioState today. @bgsu supports you during this difficult time. — Mary Ellen Mazey (@PresidentMazey) November 28, 2016

Our thoughts are with The Ohio State community. — Dr. Sharon Gaber (@UTPresident) November 28, 2016

Ohio Governor John R. Kasich issued the following statement in response to the attack this morning at The Ohio State University: pic.twitter.com/I3KS2b5dMB — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 28, 2016

Thoughts and prayers go to #OhioState and first responders. — Ohio AG Mike DeWine (@OhioAG) November 28, 2016

Connie and I are thinking of the entire OSU community and our first responders as they work to keep students and faculty safe. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) November 28, 2016

As the investigation at #OhioState continues, I want to thank our first responders for their quick & effective response. #staysafe — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) November 28, 2016

Our thoughts & prayers are with the @ohiostate community. Hoping those on campus & first responders stay safe. — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) November 28, 2016

