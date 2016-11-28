Suspect in OSU attack identified - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect in OSU attack identified

COLUMBUS, OH (AP/WTOL) -

An Ohio State freshman student has been identified as the attacker in the events that unfolded on the Columbus campus Monday morning.

School officials say it is 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a Somali refugee, who was solely responsible.

Authorities are saying eleven people were injured at Ohio State University when Artan purposely drove over a curb and into pedestrians and then got out of the vehicle and began stabbing people with a butcher knife.

The university said during a press conference it will continue to investigate the motive for the attack and if there were any accomplices.

Ohio State Police Chief Craig Stone says ten of the victims are in stable condition and one victim is in critical condition after the attack Monday. 

Earlier, hospital officials said that eight people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Stone says an officer who was nearby because of an earlier gas leak shot and killed the male suspect.

Ohio State University Police confirm Officer Alan Horujko shot and killed Artan.

The first alert for students came just before 10 a.m.

The university had sent out a series of tweets saying there was an active shooter on campus and that shooters should run, hide or fight. About an hour and a half later, the university said a shelter-in-place warning had been lifted and the scene was secure.
    
Authorities said later that it didn't appear that Artan used a gun in the attack.

OSU released this full statement on the attack: 

"Ohio State University Police and local law enforcement continue to respond to a public safety incident on Ohio State’s campus. A suspect has been shot and reported deceased. Victim injuries include stab wounds, injury by motor vehicle and other injuries that are being evaluated. At the recommendation of law enforcement, campus alerts for shelter in place have been lifted. Campus remains open during the continued investigation, although classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day. Facts are still being verified. We will hold a media briefing as soon as we are able. The university will continue to share information through Buckeye Alert and emergency.osu.edu. Our top priority remains the safety of our campus community. Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and their families."

Many in our area reacted to the attack on campus. 

"We are very sad and disturbed by the incident at Ohio State today. In no uncertain terms we condemn this act of inhumanity. We are very sad and disappointed that the student happens to be a Muslim. This is not the teaching of our faith. We wish for a thorough and unbiased investigation in this matter. The Muslim community stands firmly behind the victims in offering our support. Many students from our community are enrolled at Ohio State and we wish for their safety and the safety of the whole Ohio State community. We hope and pray that people do not unfairly target our community members as a part of a backlash."

- Dr. Syed Hasan, United Muslim Association of Toledo

