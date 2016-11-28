Cyber Money: Watch out for scammers while shopping online

About 122 million Americans are expected to shop online this Cyber Monday.

But one important thing for shoppers to reminder is that cyber criminals are out there.

About one million more people than last year will be behind their computers screens searching for the latest steals and deals.

Cyber Monday gives retailers the chance to offer promotions exclusively online.

For retailers, Cyber Monday represents a last chance to build on strong weekend sales.

More than 154 million consumers whipped out their wallets over Thanksgiving weekend, up from 151 million shoppers last year.

Shoppers are expected to spend $3.3 billion on Cyber Monday, making it the biggest online shopping day in history, according to experts.

So, what can you do to make sure you're not getting scammed?

Make sure they're on a reliable site.

Watch out for deals that are too good to be true.

Use a credit card instead of a debit card.

Check your credit card statements.

Watch out for fake apps.

Follow these tips to avoid being scammed on Cyber Monday.

