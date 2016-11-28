Pemberville celebrates the holiday with annual 'Christmas in the Village' event

The holiday spirit was in full effect in Pemberville this weekend.

During the annual "Christmas in the Village" celebration you could see Santa strolling the streets, greeting guests and listening to wishes. Plus, kids enjoyed tea and cookies with Missus Claus, while their parents got a look at a holiday trunk show with unique gift ideas.

"Well we're a small town and we appreciate our businesses and we hope people will support the small business great kickoff for the holiday season and sense of community," said Todd Sheets, Christmas in the Village organizer.

The weekend of holiday fun wrapped up Sunday with a Christmas parade and holiday lighting ceremony.

