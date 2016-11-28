Man with explosives arrested for threatening to 'blow things up' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man with explosives arrested for threatening to 'blow things up' in downtown Monroe

MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

A man carrying explosives was arrested Friday for threatening to "blow things up" in downtown Monroe.  

Following a report of a known customer at the Pilot Travel Center on Nadeau Road and I-75 making threatening statements, a sheriff's deputy found the man walking along Vivian Road near Fix Road, wearing a tactical vest.

Police say the vest was lined with an explosive used in a target for firearms practice. 

Deputies say the man was distraught, but did eventually surrender.

