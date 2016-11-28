Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office investigates attempted murder, suici - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office investigates attempted murder, suicide in Berlin Township

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) -

A Monroe County woman shot by her husband Saturday is now recovering. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Joey Canyon Drive. Officers say the 55-year-old victim was awoken by her husband who then, for an unknown reason, fired one shot, hitting her in the neck. 

The victim and her adult daughter then escaped and called 9-1-1.  

When deputies arrived they found the husband dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The woman's injuries were non life-threatening. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (734) 243-7530.

