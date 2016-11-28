Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office investigates attempted murder, suicide in Berlin Township

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Monroe County woman shot by her husband Saturday is now recovering.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Joey Canyon Drive. Officers say the 55-year-old victim was awoken by her husband who then, for an unknown reason, fired one shot, hitting her in the neck.

The victim and her adult daughter then escaped and called 9-1-1.

When deputies arrived they found the husband dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman's injuries were non life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (734) 243-7530.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.