SUV flipped over in west Toledo accident Sunday

An SUV flipped on it's roof in west Toledo on Sunday night after colliding with another car.

It happened around 7:30 at the corner of Sylvania Avenue and Willys Parkway.

Witnesses say one of the vehicles pulled in front of the other causing the wreck.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles, but the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for observation.

Police at the scene declined to release any more information about the accident.

