Tiger Ridge Exotics encouraged by judge's ruling, but cages remain empty

Volunteers spent Sunday getting cages ready after a Wood Co. judge ordered the return of Kenny Hetrick's animals (Source: WTOL)

Volunteers got ready Sunday to welcome back the animals to Tiger Ridge Exotics in Stony Ridge.

But their return has been delayed even after an encouraging court ruling last week.

Tiger Ridge owner Kenny Hetrick met Sunday with well-wishers who have always been in his corner.

They came to clean-up animal areas, re-enforce netting over cages, serve lunch to the volunteers and raise money for a legal defense fund.

“I’m out here volunteering my time, equipment and tools and getting this place ready for the animals to come back,” said Hetrick supporter Bob Simon.

On Monday, a Wood County judge ordered state officials to return six tigers, a bear and three other big cats to Hetrick’s roadside sanctuary.

They were seized almost two years ago after a crackdown on keeping exotic creatures.

The ruling said the Ohio Department of Agriculture unfairly denied a permit to Hetrick, who first began rescuing abused and unwanted animals 40 years ago.

“I really didn’t do anything wrong. The only thing I did was late and that permit was so difficult to get. When I did get it they wouldn’t give me a chance at all,” said Hetrick.

For the time being, however, the cages will remain empty.

The department of agriculture is appealing the judge's ruling.

Volunteers say Tiger Ridge deserves to be re-opened to the public.

“This has always been an attraction for the kids. Been here for a long time. We’re all for it," said Dennis Schmidlin.

“I love the animals being here. Kenny is an awesome person. Takes very good care of his animals," said Dee Clark.

For Hetrick, the worst part of this ordeal has been coming out every day and seeing the empty cages.

“It’s really been hard. A lot of stress and depression,” said Hetrick.

The appeals court ruling is expected sometime early next year.

